Here are the applicants who hope to fill the Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The retirement of the Honorable Sharon G. Lee will be effective on August 31, 2023. She was Tennessee's longest-serving Supreme Court Justice.

This means that the Tennessee Supreme Court will be experiencing a vacancy, and now the Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments has announced the five candidates it will consider as replacements for the position.

The Council will hold a public meeting to consider the candidates on January 4 in Knoxville. Anyone interested may attend.

Anyone who wishes to express objections to any of the applicants may do so in person or in writing. At the conclusion of the hearing, the Council will vote and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The applicants are:

Kristi M. Davis

Tom Greenholtz

John C. Rambo

Michael Richardson

Dwight E. Tarwater