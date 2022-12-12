Watch Now
News

Actions

Here are the applicants who hope to fill the Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy

Tennessee Supreme Court
Mark Humphrey/AP
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Supreme Court
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 17:57:07-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The retirement of the Honorable Sharon G. Lee will be effective on August 31, 2023. She was Tennessee's longest-serving Supreme Court Justice.

This means that the Tennessee Supreme Court will be experiencing a vacancy, and now the Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments has announced the five candidates it will consider as replacements for the position.

The Council will hold a public meeting to consider the candidates on January 4 in Knoxville. Anyone interested may attend.

Anyone who wishes to express objections to any of the applicants may do so in person or in writing. At the conclusion of the hearing, the Council will vote and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The applicants are:

  • Kristi M. Davis
  • Tom Greenholtz
  • John C. Rambo
  • Michael Richardson
  • Dwight E. Tarwater

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap