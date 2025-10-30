Here are the food donations Second Harvest needs as SNAP recipients lose access to resources on November 1st

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning November 1st, if the federal government remains closed, people who rely on SNAP benefits may lose access to food to feed their families. It's why Second Harvest Food Bank has teamed up with NewsChannel 5 for a food drive called "Hunger Can't Wait."

You are invited to make monetary donations, but Second Harvest Food Bank would also greatly appreciate food donations. Here is a list of suggested items:



Peanut Butter

Canned Meat (Chicken or Tuna)

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

Canned Meals (Entree or Soup)

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Cereal

Rice

Beans (Canned or Dry)



You can drop off food donations at the following locations:



Second Harvest Nashville — 331 Great Circle Road Nashville, TN

Second Harvest Symrna — 1958 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN

Second Harvest Camden — 69 Benton Industrial Road Camden, TN

Any Middle Tennessee Kroger location

You can find your nearest Kroger location by clicking here.

Here's the remarkable part. You can buy just one of each item on Second Harvest's list for under $23. Our Chris Davis put that to the test, Thursday at the Kroger in Green Hills. Second Harvest and Kroger will continue to accept food donations for the foreseeable future.

At the Green Hills Kroger, they had so many donations, the bin is already full. If you see that at your local Kroger, make sure you tell a manager. At the Green Hills Kroger, they pulled out additional shopping carts to keep up with all the donations. Thanks to your generosity, hopefully they'll fill up several more in the days to come.

Did you decide to donate to "Hunger Can't Wait"? Tell me about why you decided it was important to donate at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.