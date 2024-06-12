Here's a first look at the proposed green space for the Nashville Yards development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are getting a first look at a proposed outdoor space for the Nashville Yards plaza.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, the plaza will be named "Ascension Saint Thomas Landing."

It will be a 1.31 acre pedestrian park in the 19-acre development downtown being built by Southwest Value Partners.

The green space proposed will stretch from Broadway to the future Pinnacle tower that is being built. The proposal includes a dog park, garden ramp, pickleball courts, courtyard seating, urban farming, pop-up retail and be a host to community events.

The plan also includes renovations to the outside of the Union Station Hotel which would include a stage and bar.

The total cost of the Nashville Yards project is over one billion dollars.

The proposal was submitted to Metro Council last week and will go before the Metro Planning department for approval July 25.