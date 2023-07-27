Here's a look at the major endorsements in the Nashville mayoral race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Mayoral election is coming up and there are several candidates to choose from.

The field includes council members, state senators and the current property assessor just to name a few. We have a detailed guide for the election and information about each candidate in the guide below!

Your guide to the August 3 election

Here's a list of the major endorsements that have been made. We will update this list as more comes in.

Matt Wiltshire



Council Member Robert Nash , John Rutherford, Nancy Vanreece

Former Council Members Phil Claiborne, Stewart Clifton, Jacobia Dowell, Jamie Isabel, Phil Ponder

Nashville Fraternal Order of Police

Former TBI director Mark Gwyn

Freddie O'Connell



Michele Sheriff MNEA President

Sheriff Daron Hall

Former MNEA President Amanda Kail

State Rep Jason Powell

TIRRC Votes

Amalgmated Transit Union

Planned Parenthood

Council Members Erin Evans, Sean Parker, Bob Mendes, Dave Rosenberg, Sandra Sepulveda, Russ Bradford

Former Council Members Mina Johnson, Roy Dale, David Kleinfelter, Charlie Tygard



Jeff Yarbro



Jim Cooper (fmr Congressman)

State Rep. Darren Jernigan

Council Member Larry Hagar

United Food and Commercial Workers



Heidi Campbell



State Reps Gloria Johnson, john Ray Clemmons, Bob Freeman

MNPS Board Member Cheryl Mayes

Rep. Bo MItchell

Kesha

Lucinda Williams

Ironworkers Local 492

Women in Numbers

Moms Demand Action

Alice Rolli



Grover Norquist

Manuel Delgado



Sharon Hurt



Brenda Gilmore

Erica Gilmore

Collective PAC

Brenda Wynn