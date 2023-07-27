Watch Now
Here's a look at the major endorsements in the Nashville mayoral race

WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Mayoral election is coming up and there are several candidates to choose from.

The field includes council members, state senators and the current property assessor just to name a few. We have a detailed guide for the election and information about each candidate in the guide below!

Your guide to the August 3 election

Here's a list of the major endorsements that have been made. We will update this list as more comes in.

Matt Wiltshire

  • Council Member Robert Nash , John Rutherford, Nancy Vanreece
  • Former Council Members Phil Claiborne, Stewart Clifton, Jacobia Dowell, Jamie Isabel, Phil Ponder
  • Nashville Fraternal Order of Police
  • Former TBI director Mark Gwyn

Freddie O'Connell

  • Michele Sheriff MNEA President
  • Sheriff Daron Hall
  • Former MNEA President Amanda Kail
  • State Rep Jason Powell
  • TIRRC Votes
  • Amalgmated Transit Union
  • Planned Parenthood
  • Council Members Erin Evans, Sean Parker, Bob Mendes, Dave Rosenberg, Sandra Sepulveda, Russ Bradford
  • Former Council Members Mina Johnson, Roy Dale, David Kleinfelter, Charlie Tygard

Jeff Yarbro

  • Jim Cooper (fmr Congressman)
  • State Rep. Darren Jernigan
  • Council Member Larry Hagar
  • United Food and Commercial Workers

Heidi Campbell

  • State Reps Gloria Johnson, john Ray Clemmons, Bob Freeman
  • MNPS Board Member Cheryl Mayes
  • Rep. Bo MItchell
  • Kesha
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Ironworkers Local 492
  • Women in Numbers
  • Moms Demand Action

Alice Rolli

  • Grover Norquist
  • Manuel Delgado

Sharon Hurt

  • Brenda Gilmore
  • Erica Gilmore
  • Collective PAC
  • Brenda Wynn

