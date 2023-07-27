Here's a look at the major endorsements in the Nashville mayoral race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Mayoral election is coming up and there are several candidates to choose from.
The field includes council members, state senators and the current property assessor just to name a few. We have a detailed guide for the election and information about each candidate in the guide below!
Your guide to the August 3 election
Here's a list of the major endorsements that have been made. We will update this list as more comes in.
Matt Wiltshire
- Council Member Robert Nash , John Rutherford, Nancy Vanreece
- Former Council Members Phil Claiborne, Stewart Clifton, Jacobia Dowell, Jamie Isabel, Phil Ponder
- Nashville Fraternal Order of Police
- Former TBI director Mark Gwyn
Freddie O'Connell
- Michele Sheriff MNEA President
- Sheriff Daron Hall
- Former MNEA President Amanda Kail
- State Rep Jason Powell
- TIRRC Votes
- Amalgmated Transit Union
- Planned Parenthood
- Council Members Erin Evans, Sean Parker, Bob Mendes, Dave Rosenberg, Sandra Sepulveda, Russ Bradford
- Former Council Members Mina Johnson, Roy Dale, David Kleinfelter, Charlie Tygard
Jeff Yarbro
- Jim Cooper (fmr Congressman)
- State Rep. Darren Jernigan
- Council Member Larry Hagar
- United Food and Commercial Workers
Heidi Campbell
- State Reps Gloria Johnson, john Ray Clemmons, Bob Freeman
- MNPS Board Member Cheryl Mayes
- Rep. Bo MItchell
- Kesha
- Lucinda Williams
- Ironworkers Local 492
- Women in Numbers
- Moms Demand Action
Alice Rolli
- Grover Norquist
- Manuel Delgado
Sharon Hurt
- Brenda Gilmore
- Erica Gilmore
- Collective PAC
- Brenda Wynn