Your guide to the August 3 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the Nashville Mayoral race is arguably the most talked about race in the August 3 election, it is far from the only one.

Voters will also be making their choice for a replacement for the late Rep. Bill Beck in House District 51 and those in District 52 will vote for someone will fill the unexpired term of Rep. Justin Jones.

Metro voters will decide their choice for vice mayor, which features the incumbent Jim Shulman and Councilmember Angie E. Henderson.

They will also vote for the Council At Large, a crowded group with 21 choices and a number of councilmember seats as well.

Early voting begins on July 14 and will run all the way through July 29.

If you're looking for your early voting location, you can find that below!

Early Voting Locations

If you want to vote day of, you can find your assigned polling location through the city's polling place finder. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 27.

If you'd like a look at the sample ballot, you can download it here.