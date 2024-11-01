Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start off your November!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories!

Opry Mills gift card offer is for many customers 'too good to be true'

Were you one of the lucky people who got a card in the mail recently from the Opry Mills Mall? And when you saw the offer, did you think to yourself: "This sounds too good to be true?"

It offered essentially free money just for stopping by the mall. But folks who tried to collect said it turned out that it was just like that old adage.

THP troopers arrest murder suspect wanted in Hamilton County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man in Nashville Thursday night who is suspected of murder in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

New lawsuit alleges Nashville student attacked, suffered head injury

A new federal lawsuit against Metro Nashville is alleging a 7-year-old student was attacked at school and sent home with a head injury.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.

