Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, February 28

CEO of Nashville General Hospital announces resignation

In a surprise move, the CEO of Nashville General Hospital announced Thursday morning in a quickly called meeting with employees that he is resigning, effective in two weeks.

This comes amid growing scrutiny of CEO Dr. Joseph Webb, who has led the city's safety net hospital since 2015.

Fisk Jubilee Singers: a legacy of empowerment and inspiration

This Black History Month, we’re taking time to highlight the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Their songs have inspired communities since the late 1800s, and they're still going strong today.

This historically Black college and university has produced several well-known Civil Rights leaders.

'I want those records public': Lawmaker pushes to release Antioch High shooter's juvenile court records

Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth has filed legislation that would open the juvenile court records belonging to the Antioch High School shooter.

This week. Lamberth added an amendment to an existing bill that would allow for all court, psychological and medical records to be released to the public, if that child was responsible for a fatal school shooting and is now deceased.