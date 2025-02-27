'I want those records public': Lawmaker pushes to release Antioch High shooter's juvenile court records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth has filed legislation that would open the juvenile court records belonging to the Antioch High School shooter.

"I want those records public, and I want you and everyone else to know what the history was," said Lamberth, during a Thursday news conference.

This week. Lamberth added an amendment to an existing bill that would allow for all court, psychological and medical records to be released to the public, if that child was responsible for a fatal school shooting and is now deceased.

"When you have someone who’s a juvenile, that murders someone inside of a school system, then you have a right to know: What was their prior criminal history? What was their psychological information on any type of mental health issues or anything that may or may not have occurred? What involvement was DCS in that family’s life? So we can really ask the tough questions," said Lamberth.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has been able to confirm that the shooter was involved in the juvenile justice system, but they haven't been able to report specific details because of the sealed court records.

"He is now deceased but you have the right to know so we can prevent the next atrocity from happening," said Lamberth.

House and Senate Democrats were asked to comment on Rep. Lamberth's amendment but declined to speak on it until they had a chance to read the legislation themselves.

Court records for bail amounts

Lamberth's amendment is attached to a bill from Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis, that would create exceptions to juvenile court records being completely sealed.

Currently, all juvenile court records are sealed to the public, journalists and even adult court judges. The idea is that mistakes from someone's youth shouldn't automatically doom their adulthood.

Gillespie's legislation would allow a judge to access a juvenile's court file, as far back as five years, to determine the amount of bond they set, pre-trial.

"They don’t have access to juvenile records," said Gillespie Wednesday during a committee meeting. "This would correct that."

Democrats think the bill could set a bad precedent.

"We grew up with the idea that your record, once you turn 18, you get a clean slate," said Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis. "I do think it’s a dangerous precedent to be able to not allow these young folks to have a second chance at life. Allow these young folks to get it right."

The Tennessee Senate is slated to vote on the bill on the Senate floor next week. The measure is still working through the committee system in the House.

