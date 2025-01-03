Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, January 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

After supremacists and neo-Nazis, Tennessee lawmakers file bill to 'confront hate'

This summer, a white supremacist, neo-Nazi group spent time in Nashville — passing out flyers on Lower Broadway, littering the sidewalks, hanging banners from overpasses and hanging posters in public places.

A new bill in the state legislature would strengthen Tennessee law to describe those activities as a hate crime.

A Nashville couple isn't getting their mail after doing everything right to change their address

Most of us count on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver our bills, prescriptions, greeting cards and other items we find important.

That's why when we heard a couple wasn't getting their mail after doing everything right to change their address, we went directly to those who could fix it.

Restaurant owner overcomes tragedy and embraces new beginnings in 2025

As the first week of 2025 unfolds, Ericka Fizer is already filled with a renewed sense of optimism. After surviving a difficult 2024, Fizer believes this year holds the promise of brighter days ahead.

