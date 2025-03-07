Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, March 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Dramatic video shows neo-Nazi assault on 20-year-old man during hate group's visit to Nashville

Dramatic video obtained by NewsChannel 5 shows why a Canadian neo-Nazi now faces new charges for an assault back in July on the streets of Nashville.

That video, captured by a group of neo-Nazis themselves, led to new charges being filed last month against Ryan McCann. The 30-year-old Ontario man already faced an aggravated assault charge stemming from his confrontation with a Nashville bartender.

Vanderbilt to open clinic to support those wrongfully convicted in TN

Vanderbilt is taking steps to help those who may be innocent in some criminal cases but are still sentenced to serve time.

They're working to build a clinic that'll support exonerating those who are wrongfully convicted in Tennessee.

Bill to ban cell phone usage in classrooms passes Tennessee Senate, heads to governor's desk

A new bill aimed at reducing distractions in class by banning cell phones has passed the Tennessee Senate and will head to Gov. Bill Lee for his signature.

Most Tennessee school districts already have some sort of rule or policy on phones, but there's nothing uniform from the state.