Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, February 1

Millersville police chief resigns, blaming 'untenable' situation. His department still faces TBI probe.

With his department facing a criminal investigation, Millersville Police Chief Bryan Morris has submitted his resignation, claiming that the environment inside City Hall "has become not just hostile, but untenable."

Career prosecutors withdraw from federal criminal investigation of GOP Congressman Andy Ogles

Federal prosecutors based in Nashville have withdrawn from the criminal investigation of Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, an unprecedented move that could signal plans by the Trump administration to drop the case against a Republican ally.

What happens next? Rutherford County leaders announce new partnership to study life after Middle Point

It’s one of the largest landfills in the state of Tennessee, but what happens when Middle Point Landfill reaches max capacity?

