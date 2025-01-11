Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, January 11

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

What freezing temps? Man takes plunge in Percy Priest Lake during snowstorm

Have you heard of those trendy post-workout ice bath tubs? Well, one man took the opportunity to DIY with all the snow Friday. We found Cody Eckman cooling off in a frigid Percy Priest Lake in Donelson — and enjoying every minute of it.

Little snow melting expected today

The snow is gone, but it will take several days for all of it to melt. Nashville set a new daily snowfall record with 3.9" of snow. A few flurries are possible for your Saturday. Saturday night as clouds break and winds turn calm we will watch for freezing fog developing across the Mid-South.

We witnessed the joy of a child's first snow day in Hendersonville

Aubrey Coble's son brings her joy each time he looks up with wonder in his eyes. "The absolute wonder on his face," said Coble. "There is nothing else like seeing an extremely happy little face."

