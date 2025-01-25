Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, January 25

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

What will Tennessee lawmakers do in the wake of the Antioch High School shooting? Here's what leaders told us.

Lawmakers are sent to Tennessee's Capitol Hill to come up with solutions to the state's pressing problems. So obviously, after a tough and heartbreaking week in Tennessee following another school shooting, we asked key state leaders what can be done to make schools safer?

Facing FBI investigation that Trump could halt, Andy Ogles proposes allowing third term for president

Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, facing an ongoing FBI investigation that the Trump administration will control, has introduced a resolution to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow President Donald Trump to seek a third term.

'We grieve together': Vigil held at Plaza Mariachi for Dayana Corea Escalante

The community continues to grieve the loss of Dayana Corea Escalante, the 16-year-old who was killed in a shooting at Antioch High School Wednesday.

