Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, June 14

Middle Tennessee family torn apart after ICE-Highway Patrol checkpoint 'looking for color of skin,' wife says

For Chelsea White and her children, the world as they knew it came crashing down when she and her husband encountered a Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoint on a Friday night along a quiet stretch of highway in a rural area north of Nashville.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 9, White and Hilario Martinez-Garcia were heading back to their home in Ashland City, Tenn., after finishing a cleaning job. That’s when they encountered the THP sobriety checkpoint just north of Springfield.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges, but future unclear

The line to enter the courthouse formed outside at least two hours before the hearing started in Nashville’s federal courthouse.

Once inside, there was another line filled with media and members of the public all waiting for their first glimpse of the man considered to be one of the Trump administration’s most high-profile detainees.

Sculptor Alan LeQuire unveils latest piece outside the Parthenon

Sculptor Alan LeQuire's work has been on display around Nashville for more than three decades — from installing "Athena" at the Parthenon 35 years ago, to his "Musica," which graces the Music Row Roundabout.

His latest creation is moving into place outside the Parthenon in Nashville.

