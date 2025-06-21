Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, June 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Your Voice: Nashville man shares safety concerns crossing White Bridge and Robertson intersection

While Nashville celebrates improvements in its transportation network, some neighborhoods remain left behind. For Robert Womack, a visually impaired resident, navigating his community has become increasingly challenging as he watches development pass his neighborhood by.

Aflac breach may have exposed Social Security numbers, personal data

Aflac says that it has identified suspicious activity on its network in the U.S. that may impact Social Security numbers and other personal information, calling the incident part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry. The company said Friday that the intrusion was stopped within hours.

Nashville celebrates Black Music Month with kickback event at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery

Nashville Black Music Month will take place this weekend, featuring live music, DJ sets, and giveaways. The event will be held at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

