Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, November 16

No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 11 Georgia in a de facto playoff game between the hedges

This is essentially a playoff game — especially for Georgia, which has no room for error after a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss knocked the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff's provisional 12-team field.

Middle Tennessee family one step closer to justice, after criminal homicide suspects arrested

Nearly three months after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Xavier Johnson, Metro Police have arrested two people accused of orchestrating his murder.

TBI wants to test wastewater in Knoxville to track illicit drug use

It should come as no surprise that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wants to cut down on illicit drug use. What perhaps is surprising is where that information would come from.

