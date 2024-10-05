Family seeks justice nearly two months after loved one's murder in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly two months after 20-year-old Xavier Johnson was killed at a short-term rental in Donelson, his family continues to seek justice as Metro Police investigate the unsolved case.

Johnson’s grandfather, Garry Butler, said moving forward has been difficult, but he tries to stay positive, holding on to memories of their time together.

"I know he’s saying, ‘Come on, Pop, don’t start that crying stuff,’" Butler said.

According to Metro Police, Johnson was lured to a property on Maplecrest Drive by a woman in the early hours of the morning. Once they reached the back of the rental, a gunman was waiting and shot Johnson multiple times. Police say the woman and shooter fled the scene together.

"It’s almost been two months, and they still have not caught the ones who did this to my grandson," Butler said.

Butler and Johnson were extremely close, sharing a bond through church. Butler says he still finds comfort in watching videos of his grandson preaching.

"Seeing the times we spent together in church and him reading scriptures before we got up to minister, it brings peace and comfort because those things the enemy could never take away," Butler said.

Family and friends gathered on Saturday at Centennial Park to remember Johnson’s life, releasing royal blue and gold balloons in his honor—colors they say he loved.

"We know that he liked those colors too," Butler said.

During the memorial, the family prayed for justice, expressing their faith that those responsible will be found.

"Everyone that was involved will be caught and captured," Butler said. "In the meantime, the Bible says the just shall live by faith."

Johnson’s mother, Okimo Brockelman, shared a brief tribute at the event: "Long live my Arabian prince."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com