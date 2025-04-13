Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, April 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Nico Iamaleava is no longer on Tennessee’s roster as Heupel says no one’s ‘bigger than the program’

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was not at Tennessee ‘s Orange and White game Saturday and is no longer on the roster. It appears Iamaleava is headed toward the transfer portal that opens Wednesday, as coach Josh Heupel had a short answer before the spring game about the past 48 hours.

Tennessee lawmakers split over the future of state's online lottery app

The Tennessee lottery is one of a handful of topics that could really heat up in the final days of this year's legislative session.

United Way of Greater Nashville reminds people of free tax prep service as deadline approaches

The deadline to file your taxes is approaching fast and United Way of Greater Nashville is reminding people of free tax prep service. It's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA put on by United Way of Greater Nashville.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.