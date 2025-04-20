Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, April 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Nashville Tree Foundation gives out over 1,200 trees

Over 1,200 individuals attending Nashville's Earth Day event left with a tree to take home and plant. Madison Williams, the field operations manager at the Nashville Tree Foundation, assisted volunteers in educating attendees about the trees that were available.

Nonprofit Dream Streets provides free Easter event to community

The many Easter celebrations this weekend included a special event in Nashville that made sure every kid had a chance to celebrate for free. Dream Streets, a faith-based nonprofit that protects and empowers people living in distress, normally helps the community through food distribution and transitional housing.

Medically retired Army veteran will rebuild life in Tennessee with donated home

A medically retired Army veteran is returning home to Tennessee. Specialist William Thomas has spent more than a decade recovering from injuries he received in combat.

