Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, January 12

Man dies in crash along I-40 after being shot

Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound died in a crash along Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.

Volunteers drive first responders to work during snowstorm

A group of Jeep drivers helped first responders get to work during Friday's snowstorm. The Nashville Off-Road Snow Angels navigated precarious roads to make sure police, firefighters, doctors, and nurses had a safe and free ride.

Karin's Kustard temporarily closes after a second crash

Karin's Kustard is going through yet another setback. Days after the small business remodeled and reopened another vehicle drove into the building.

