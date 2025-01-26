Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, January 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

"It’s super sad,” Patrons, business managers lament City Cafe's closure after 124 years

A day after officially closing their doors in Murfreesboro, would-be patrons have been pulling on the doors to City Cafe all day. “You’d think they put a date in the paper or something like that we didn’t see it,” said one would-be diner.

What will Tennessee lawmakers do in the wake of the Antioch High School shooting? Here's what leaders told us.

Lawmakers are sent to Tennessee's Capitol Hill to come up with solutions to the state's pressing problems. So obviously, after a tough and heartbreaking week in Tennessee following another school shooting, we asked key state leaders what can be done to make schools safer?

Rural counties lean on state dollars to boost school safety

For years rural counties like Franklin County, funded safety measures for schools including School Resource Officers. Though the farming valley of Franklin County looks much different, Director of Schools Cary Holman finds what's the same in us all.

