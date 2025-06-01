Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, June 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Generations of linemen compete at Middle Tennessee Electric Lineman's Rodeo

While most run from danger, linemen climb toward it, risking their lives to restore power when communities need it most.

Franklin's Carousel of Dreams opens after 30 years in the making

A decades-long dream became reality today as Franklin celebrated the grand opening of the Ken Means Carousel of Dreams, drawing excited families eager to be among the first riders.

FBI releases The Covenant School shooter's journal entries

The FBI has now released pages and pages of entries of The Covenant School shooter's journals.

Those journals were previously tied up in a public records court case in the Tennessee court system. In early April, the Metro Nashville Police Department released a 48-page summary report, which painted a picture of the mental health of Aubrey Hale. In March 2023, Hale killed three students and three staff members at school. While responding to the shooting, police shot and killed Hale.

