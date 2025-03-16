Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, March 16

NASVHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

National grant to allow historic Pickett Chapel to complete renovations, open museum

The Pickett Chapel in Wilson County earned a huge grant bringing them a huge step forward towards becoming a museum.

Some grocery stores turn to Grade B eggs to beat egg shortage

Colorado’s egg farmers are working to bounce back from a nationwide bird flu outbreak that's sent egg prices soaring.

Vols take down No. 3 ranked Tigers in the SEC Tournament semifinals

Zakai Zeigler scored 20 points as No. 8 Tennessee held off regular-season champion and third-ranked Auburn 70-65 on Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 2022.

