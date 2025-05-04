Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, May 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

WeGo transit hiring event draws hundreds as Nashville prepares to expand bus service

Bus doors close and that's where Jamar Wilson meets the next round of curiosity from potential WeGo transit employees.

Community rallies to protect memorial for fallen Army Ranger after repeated vandalism

The summer nearly 18 years ago in Woodbury was a somber season. That's when the town lost Frank Walkup IV, just two days before his 24th birthday – killed by an explosion while serving in Iraq.

Englishman completes 444-mile penny-farthing journey down Natchez Trace

Jon Bicknell has completed what may be a historic first - riding a penny-farthing bicycle the entire length of the Natchez Trace Parkway, covering 444 miles in 11 days.

