Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, November 17

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories for today!

Sam Darnold has chance to clean up turnover issues as the Vikings visit the Titans

The Minnesota Vikings get another chance to clean up some offensive issues Sunday in their second of two straight road games against the dregs of the AFC South.

Vanderbilt students host Relay for Life fundraiser

Vanderbilt is holding one of the largest on-campus fundraising events for the American Cancer Society on Sunday. The Relay for Life event raises money for cancer patients, patient support groups, Nashville-based cancer research, and more.

Woman with cerebral palsy becomes first to model in a wheelchair at Nashville fashion show

Being in a wheelchair doesn't mean it has to hold you back. Kim Brock, from South Carolina, visited Nashville this weekend to follow her dreams and inspire you to do the same.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.