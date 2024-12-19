Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, December 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Hints of drama, yet hope for future as new city commission takes reins in Millersville, Tennessee
After months of controversy in Millersville, the first meeting of the new city commission Tuesday night brought a hint of drama — along with the hope of a fresh start.
Third party ticket sellers say, yes, Tennessee fans are buying up resale tickets faster than Ohio State
Every day, multiple times a day, die-hard University of Tennessee fans have been looking at third-party ticket sites. "Looks like end zone corner seats on Tennessee’s sideline there," said Drew Crook, a lifelong Vols fan.
Video shows DA Chris Stanford allegedly firing weapon toward suspect car
Exclusive video shows a powerful District Attorney allegedly committing a serious crime. District Attorney Chris Stanford is accused of felony reckless endangerment for firing a gun and nearly hitting a child.
Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.
-Rebecca Schleicher