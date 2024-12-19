Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, December 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Hints of drama, yet hope for future as new city commission takes reins in Millersville, Tennessee

After months of controversy in Millersville, the first meeting of the new city commission Tuesday night brought a hint of drama — along with the hope of a fresh start.

Third party ticket sellers say, yes, Tennessee fans are buying up resale tickets faster than Ohio State

Every day, multiple times a day, die-hard University of Tennessee fans have been looking at third-party ticket sites. "Looks like end zone corner seats on Tennessee’s sideline there," said Drew Crook, a lifelong Vols fan.

Video shows DA Chris Stanford allegedly firing weapon toward suspect car

Exclusive video shows a powerful District Attorney allegedly committing a serious crime. District Attorney Chris Stanford is accused of felony reckless endangerment for firing a gun and nearly hitting a child.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.