Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, January 16

Gov. Lee calls special session on Hurricane Helene relief, education, immigration

Gov. Bill Lee is calling a special session on educational vouchers, Hurricane Helene relief for East Tennessee and immigration.

This will happen on Monday, Jan. 27.

Netanyahu says 'last minute crisis' with Hamas holding up approval of Gaza truce and hostage deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a "last minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited agreement to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages.

Judge blasts lack of available treatment for people incompetent to stand trial

A disaster.

That's what a Davidson County judge calls the lack of treatment beds in Tennessee for people deemed incompetent to stand trial because of an intellectual disability. If a person is arrested but a doctor determines that the person does not understand the charges against them, then that individual cannot stand trial.