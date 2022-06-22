Watch
For weather alerts specific to your location, turn to WeatherCall NexGen.

WeatherCall continuously monitors the National Weather Service's NOAA weather wire. When a severe weather warning includes your location, you'll receive a phone call no matter the time of day or day of the week.

Recently, the National Weather Service began identifying confirmed tornadoes and "extreme" severe thunderstorms. Updated technology lets WeatherCall know this and calls you when others cannot.

In addition, you receive texts and emails containing live animating radar.

WeatherCall NexGen adds phone calls for confirmed tornadoes and severe thunderstorms with hurricane-strength winds and hail larger than golf balls.

You can loop the radar, pan, zoom, and see real-time lightning strikes. Also included are recommended safety actions and the entire warning text from the National Weather Service.

If you already have a WeatherCall account, you can upgrade to WeatherCall NexGen for $12 per year. We will credit this payment toward next year’s renewal.

