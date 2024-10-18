NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, October 18th.

Nashville homeowner faces nightmare after townhome reveals costly hidden damage

“When you walk in, you’re going to feel how soft it is and the floor bucking,” Harris said.

Murder suspect allegedly stuck around the Mill Creek Greenway and watched the police respond

After the brutal killing of a smart, bright light in our community, Alyssa Lokits' accused killer apparently carried on like nothing happened.

Tennessee judges say doctors can't be disciplined for providing emergency abortions

A three-judge panel on Thursday ruled that Tennessee doctors who provide emergency abortions to protect the life of the mother cannot have their medical licenses revoked or face other disciplinary actions while a lawsuit challenging the state's sweeping abortion ban continues.

