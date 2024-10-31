Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, October 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

MTSU gathers for vigil in memory of student, highlights mental health resources

The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) campus came together in a powerful display of solidarity on Wednesday evening to honor the life of 21-year-old Serenity Birdsong, who tragically died by suicide earlier on Monday.

Two people charged for vandalizing political campaign signs in Mt. Juliet

The race for the White House is heating up, and so are tempers. Reports of campaign signs being vandalized are increasing, with instances across the Tennessee region.

Mookie Betts' high school baseball coach cheering him on from Middle Tennessee

There's one Middle Tennessee man who takes great pride in watching a superstar in Dodger Blue.

For Mike Morrison, this year's World Series is personal.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.