Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, April 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

'I recognize that it's a lot of money': Why outgoing hospital CEO is leaving with a $ 1 million severance.

On Tuesday night, the Metro Council will be asked to approve a large payout to the former CEO of Nashville General Hospital.

We first told you last week how Dr. Joseph Webb is set to get more than $1 million as he leaves the job amid controversy and questions and the hospital remains on shaky financial ground.

Tennessee family launches one of the most expensive houseboats on Dale Hollow Lake

A huge watercraft is now finally safely out on the water.

I was there as one of the biggest and most expensive houseboats ever built was launched onto Dale Hollow Lake. It was a bit of an adventure.

Four tornadoes touch down in overnight storms, NWS says

Three tornadoes touched down during the overnight storms Sunday into Monday, according to a new preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

Surveyors through the Nashville office went and looked at the damage across Middle Tennessee. Our viewing area was under a tornado watch until 3 a.m. Monday, with hours of tornado warnings across the region.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!