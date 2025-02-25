Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, February 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

A bill to rename the Nashville airport after President Trump is not being considered — for now

A controversial bill that would have renamed the Nashville airport after President Donald Trump is not being considered, at least for now.

HB 217 — heralded by Rep. Todd Warner — got taken off notice early in the legislative process in the Name and Designating Committee.

'We shouldn't just kick this can down the road.' Property tax relief fund is running dry, no plan to rescue it

Tennessee is not planning to increase the money appropriated to its property tax relief program, meaning so many who could benefit from it might not be able to access the support they were promised.

The comptroller informed the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee last week that the statewide reimbursement program lacks the funds needed to meet demand.

The mystery of what happened to Sebastian Rogers

The mystery remains: One year ago this week, Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his Hendersonville home. Now speculation on what happened runs rampant.

Is this now a criminal investigation? Did someone take or harm the teen?

Authorities set the record straight on what is known — and what is not.