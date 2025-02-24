The mystery of what happened to Sebastian Rogers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mystery remains: One year ago this week, Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his Hendersonville home.

Now speculation on what happened runs rampant.

Is this now a criminal investigation? Did someone take or harm the teen?

Authorities set the record straight on what is known — and what is not.

Sebastian Rogers would now be sixteen.

It was 12 months ago he vanished from his Hendersonville home, late Sunday night or early Monday morning. There was a massive search effort in the first several days after the teen with autism disappeared.

"This is the system we use to track all of our searchers," said Ken Weidner, Sumner County EMA Director.

In the 12 months since, Weidner has led searches from the ground and air, divers searched ponds, spelunkers explored sinkholes.

"The white dots are caves and they've all been searched," said Weidner.

Whenever a new tip surfaces, Weidner sends a crew to search.

But he said those leads have slowed to a trickle and the sad fact remains: To date no trace of Sebastian has been found.

As such, speculation runs wild from less than credible sources.

"The rumor mill on social media has done nothing to advance this case," said Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock.

Authorities have made it clear, they'll provide an update when there is something new to report. But this one-year milestone might be a good time to clear some things up.

This week, we spoke with Sheriff Craddock and District Attorney Ray Whitley about some persistent questions.

Many wonder if the case is now a criminal investigation. The answer is no.

They said it remains simply an investigation.

Others ask if Sebastian's parents, mother, stepfather and biological father are suspected of doing something to the teen.

The answer is no and they have cooperated. The sheriff was asked: Any evidence of foul play?

"We have not cleared anyone, but we have no evidence to support foul play."

Another question: After a year missing is this now a cold case?

No, it remains active.

Sebastian's father Seth said this in the days after his son disappeared and the same holds true today.

"I'm hoping he is still alive. That's my main hope right now that he's not deceased. I pray he is alive and someone will see him and call 911," said Seth.

Authorities continue to investigate all tips. You can call them in to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

