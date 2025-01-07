Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, January 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

New filings point to widening House ethics investigation of Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, watchdog says

A recent release from the U.S. House Ethics Committee points to a worsening legal situation for Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, who now faces a congressional investigation into a $320,000 campaign contribution that he appears to have completely fabricated.

Lebanon PD release surveillance video of shots fired at local Walmart Saturday

Lebanon Police have arrested the man accused of firing shots at a Walmart in Lebanon over the weekend. New surveillance shows the moments the shots rang out.

During the frigid weather, meal deliveries to vulnerable adults are crucial for many reasons

Low temperatures bring the chance of bad road conditions. This leaves people with tough decisions to make: should I stay in or go out for what I need?

We want you to know about the support services that carry on even in winter weather.

