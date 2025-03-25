Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, March 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Questions about congressman's campaign spending: mysterious companies, bogus addresses
An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has uncovered new questions about a Middle Tennessee congressman who has left a trail of scandal since his election in 2022.
Those questions center on U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles and the stories that the Maury County Republican tells about how he spent money from his campaign.
Chocolate gravy could help save this Middle Tennessee economy
Can a beloved Southern culinary tradition save a local economy? If you believe in the power of chocolate gravy, the answer is a resounding yes.
State lawmakers consider 'giving the boot' to booting cars
In Nashville, you will often find boots on bachelorettes. But there's nothing worse than coming back to a parking lot after an event and seeing boots on your car's wheels.
Now, State Rep. Jake McCalmon (R-Franklin) and State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) want to give that often-dreaded practice the boot.
Owning a small business is not for the faint of heart, especially in this economy. Jason Lamb's story with Uncle Pete reminds us of where our dollars are spent truly impacts our community and neighbors. But beware -- you'll be hungry for some home cookin' after watching this story!
-Carrie Sharp