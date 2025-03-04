Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, March 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

'This isn't your granddad's KKK.' Inside the influential hate group that's expanding in Tennessee

From their participation in a conference in Middle Tennessee, to the compound being built in East Tennessee, Patriot Front has become a growing presence in Tennessee. So who are they?

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, dies at 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 82.

According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by Parton’s publicist, Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.

Exhibit, new album helps share story of 1950s group The Prisonaires

A local woman spent most of her childhood with no idea the role her father played in music history. She's now ready to share that story, and she's getting some help.

Misti Bragg's family has a wall of fame of certificates and honors. They're of her father, Johnny Bragg.