NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, October 22nd!
Alyssa Lokits family says her legacy will continue
The family of Alyssa Lokits is calling for the community to honor her memory by embodying the kindness and advocacy she exemplified throughout her life.
After recovering from addiction, he's collecting clothes for people living without homes
After a long, difficult journey, a local mantells us he's arrived at a new place of healthy. He's looking to help others reach that too. That means leading by example.
Big medicare changes are coming!
If you plan on receiving Medicare benefits for 2025, you might want to take a look at the offerings. Medicare annual enrollment runs through December 7th and there are big changes for next year.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom