NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, October 9th.

Hurricane Milton kept its Category 5 status late on Tuesday with sustained winds of 160mph, as it continues to draw energy from warm ocean waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Eleven million people are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida.

They may have barely escaped suspensions, but Monday’s court order explained how bond companies that bailed Bricen Rivers of a Nashville jail were not without fault.

The six-judge panel said in their scathing response to August’s court hearing that a “calamity of human and institutional errors” took place when Rivers was bonded out of a Nashville jail, only to become a suspect in the Mississippi murder of Lauren Johansen.

It's been eight months since the new Titans stadium broke ground and a lot of progress has been made. According to team officials, foundations are being laid on the south and north sides of the stadium.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.