Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, December 4

Metro Council votes to deny controversial FUSUS surveillance program

Metro Council has voted to deny the controversial FUSUS surveillance program. 20 council members voted for it, but the resolution needed 21 votes to pass.

Transgender rights case lands at Supreme Court amid debate over ban on medical treatments for minors

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in just its second major transgender rights case, which is a challenge to a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

Former TSU financial aid director claims she was fired because she wouldn't lie for student funds

The former financial director of Tennessee State University is claiming in a new lawsuit against the school she was fired this fall because she wouldn't commit perjury for scholarship money.

