Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, November 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Two people dead and many others injured in plant explosion

Two people are dead, and many others are injured in Louisville, Kentucky after an explosion at a plant Tuesday. Emergency crews are currently investigating, and new video shows the extent of the damage.

Tennessee Health Dept. declines to pursue case against man who claimed to be a 'doctor'

Women thought he was a doctor who was going to treat their infertility issues to have children.

However, a NewsChannel 5 investigation revealed that he wasn't a doctor — in fact, he didn't have a license to practice medicine.

Tennessee lawmaker task force considers new laws for bond

What happened in the Cordell Hull building Tuesday morning mirrored much of what we saw in the four-hour court hearing just down the road earlier this summer.

This time instead of a six-judge panel asking questions, we heard from Tennessee lawmakers who were just as confused by how many things went wrong with Bricen Rivers’ release.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.