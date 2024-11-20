Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, November 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Missing child with autism found in Tennessee creek bank thanks to drone
Seconds count when a child disappears. Distraught parents reported a 4-year-old went missing in Sumner County. An immediate response led to a dramatic rescue thanks in large part to the use of drones.
One teenager dead after a shooting at the downtown Nashville WeGo bus station
Police have confirmed a teenager has died after a shooting took place at the downtown Nashville WeGo station.
Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson arrested in Williamson County
Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson was arrested in Williamson County this weekend, according to authorities.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.
-Rebecca Schleicher