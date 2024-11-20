Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, November 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Missing child with autism found in Tennessee creek bank thanks to drone

Seconds count when a child disappears. Distraught parents reported a 4-year-old went missing in Sumner County. An immediate response led to a dramatic rescue thanks in large part to the use of drones.

One teenager dead after a shooting at the downtown Nashville WeGo bus station

Police have confirmed a teenager has died after a shooting took place at the downtown Nashville WeGo station.

Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson arrested in Williamson County

Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson was arrested in Williamson County this weekend, according to authorities.

