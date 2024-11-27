Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, November 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Ft. Campbell soldiers find 'family' away from home

At Fort Campbell, a soldier's day is usually already scheduled down to the minute.

But in the kitchen ahead of the U.S. Army's 5th Special Forces Group Thanksgiving Dinner, time is even more important, as they prep the meal with military precision

Metro Police to deploy their new crime unit to combat shoplifting this Black Friday

Metro Police Lt. Michael Warren wants to be clear: shoppers, you are welcome on Black Friday in Nashville. Shoplifters, you won't be tolerated.

Antioch restaurant owner killed while leaving business in Sunday night shootout

New details in the shootout investigation that left one person dead and major damage to a dentist office in Antioch on Sunday.

We've learned that the person who was shot was not involved in the shootout. Police have identified him as 39-year-old Hwarang Joo.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.