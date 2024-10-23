NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, October 23rd.

Teenager on probation for homicide arrested after violent carjacking

An 18-year-old on probation for a murder-related conviction is back in police custody, now facing serious charges in a violent carjacking incident.

Eduardo Melendez-Pineda, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of 13-year-old Aaliyah Ingram, was arrested after police say he fired shots during the carjacking last week.

Two key GOP lawmakers threaten 'political fallout' if TBI continues investigation of Millersville police

Two key GOP lawmakers – the chairman and a member of the state House committee that oversees the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation – recently warned the agency that it could face “unnecessary political fallout” if it does not end its criminal probe into the troubled Millersville Police Department.

Teen runner deaths prompting doctors to investigate

The deaths of four teenage Cross-Country athletes in the last six months in Tennessee are raising red flags in the medical community, particularly among cardiologists.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.