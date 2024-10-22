Two key GOP lawmakers threaten 'political fallout' if TBI continues investigation of Millersville police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two key GOP lawmakers – the chairman and a member of the state House committee that oversees the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation – recently warned the agency that it could face “unnecessary political fallout” if it does not end its criminal probe into the troubled Millersville Police Department.

The warning was delivered Oct. 10 in a four-page letter to TBI Director David Rausch by Rep. Bud Hulsey, a Kingsport Republican who chairs the House Criminal Justice Committee. Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston, also signed the letter.

Hulsey and Fritts, who both noted their committee assignments in signing the unprecedented letter, urged Rausch to return all materials seized during raids last month of Millersville police offices, as well as the home of Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

“It would be in everyone’s best interest for the TBI to assist, rather than obstruct, the Millersville Police Department in their ongoing criminal investigations,” the letter concluded. “Doing so would not only be the right course of action, but it would also help preserve the integrity of the TBI and avoid unnecessary political fallout.”

Tennessee General Assembly Reps. Bud Hulsey, Monty Fritts

The letter was obtained by NewsChannel 5 from the TBI through a public records request following some recent claims by Taylor that he had the support of state lawmakers.

On Oct. 15, according to records produced by the TBI, Director Rausch responded with his own letter to Hulsey and Fritts in which he appeared to stop just short of accusing the two lawmakers of attempting to interfere in the investigation.

He noted that their concerns “seemed to be based on statements made to you by Shawn Taylor himself and from other unknown sources.“

“The Bureau was created in its current structure to eliminate it from political pressure and control,” Rausch continued. “Regardless of whatever perceptions are propagated, the professionalism and integrity of the Bureau will not be affected.

"I can assure you that TBI agents conducting this investigation will continue their work and be guided only by the facts and the law until their work is concluded.”

The TBI refused to comment on an on-going investigation, and Hulsey declined NewsChannel 5’s request for an interview about his letter to the TBI director.

AP Photo TBI Director David Rausch

Instead, the Republican chairman released a statement in which he claimed he was only sharing his “personal concerns.” Hulsey insisted he had “complete faith in the TBI's professionalism and their ability to follow the investigation wherever the facts may lead.”

“In no way was it my intention to meddle or interfere, but rather to express my desire to protect the public interest and integrity of the investigation,” he claimed.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville questioned whether Hulsey was "trying to clean up his own mess."

"You never want to have an elected official interfering with state business of this import, but threatening 'unnecessary political fallout,' that's where they step over the line," he added.

House ethics rules prohibit any "abuse of [a] representative's official position, including, but not limited to, placing undue influence upon any state department, agency, court or governmental subdivision."

"Rep. Hulsey is the chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee — that's concerning in and of itself because that has direct oversight over the TBI," Clemmons noted. ""So the TBI knows that this chairman and member of the committee, they could really mess with that department if they so choose."

The TBI probe comes amid an ongoing NewsChannel 5 investigation that has exposed Shawn Taylor’s often-bizarre conspiracy theories. Taylor claims he has discovered a vast criminal network that stretches from Millersville, through the nation’s capital, to China.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates also revealed details about a botched child predator sting in which it appears that a Millersville detective may have committed perjury.

Hulsey and Fritts denounced NewsChannel 5’s stories as “intentionally misleading” and accused the TBI of allowing itself “to be manipulated by journalists with clear biases and political motivations.” They did not point to any inaccuracies in those reports.

Their letter argued that Taylor “was investigating real criminal matters.”

“The timing of the TBI’s actions, coming shortly after what appears to be a successful investigation by Taylor into significant criminal activity, raises concerns about whether this investigation is politically motivated,” Hulsey and Fritts wrote.

“You and I both know that it is only a matter of time before these facts are going to come out. How is it going to look when the TBI raided a small-town police department that was investigating voter fraud and election issues among other things…?”

In addition, the letter repeated claims by Taylor and his allies that Sumner County Circuit Court Judge Joe Thompson, who approved the TBI’s request for the search warrants, was a subject of one of the many corruption investigations that Taylor claims to have launched.

Taylor has never produced any evidence to back up such claims.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Shawn Taylor, assistant police chief in Millersville, Tenn.

“The TBI’s reputation will suffer considerably if it continues to pursue this matter based on warrants that are legally flawed from the outset,” the two Republicans wrote.

Bizarrely, Taylor has also claimed – again, without evidence – that TBI officials are either involved in child sex trafficking themselves or protecting others who are. He also claimed that one of the agents involved in the searches was a potential target of his investigation.

Hulsey and Fritt also repeat Taylor’s more recent claims to be “both a state and federal whistleblower” – a talking point that was first broached during the summer by a conspiracy-minded attorney who wrote a letter to Millersville officials on Taylor’s behalf.

“Any further adverse actions in light of this whistleblower status will only intensify the scrutiny on the TBI and make it increasingly difficult to defend its involvement,” the letter said. They did not cite any actual law that would protect Taylor's activities.

The two lawmakers also claimed that Taylor “has indicated that he and other officers are in the process of engaging a team of high-profile lawyers to file a defamation lawsuit against Phil Williams and Channel 5 for knowingly disseminating false information.”

NewsChannel 5’s investigation has been based primarily on Taylor’s own words.

Millersville police officials have never pointed to any false statements in our reporting, nor have they ever requested a retraction of any of those reports.

——————————

Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com

Here is how this investigation has unfolded: