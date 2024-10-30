Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, October 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just starting off your day? Here's a look at the top stories trending in the area on Wednesday, October 30.

As MTSU mourns a tragedy on campus, here are resources available to students and staff

MTSU students didn't have class Tuesday, not because of the usual reasons. Lectures were canceled because of broken hearts. Monday, an MTSU student died by suicide inside the James E. Walker Library on campus.

Detectives are investigating after child fell out of an apartment window in Lebanon

Lebanon Police received a call about a child who fell multiple stories out of an apartment window Tuesday evening. It took place at the 5 Oaks apartments near Lebanon Road.

Davidson County inmates vote in 2024 election from jail Tuesday

Election Day is one week away. While many will line up to cast their ballot next Tuesday, for people in jail access to a polling place is not as easy.

For inmates in Davidson County jails, October 29, 2024, was their election day.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.