Here's some events where you can shop this Small Business Saturday in Nashville

Events where you can shop this Small Business Saturday in Nashville.
'Shop Black Small Business Weekend' highlights local black-owned businesses amid holiday shopping
Posted at 6:36 AM, Nov 25, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Small Business Saturday there are several events in Nashville where you can shop for gifts for loved ones, or yourself, straight from the person who made it.

The Nashville Fairgrounds opens at 8 a.m. for its second day of the Nashville Holiday Market. It will be open to shoppers until 5 p.m. and then starts again tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over in Bellevue, at Red Caboose Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can shop at the Handmade Nashville Holiday Market.

In Germantown, from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. head to Madison Street for the Shop Small Holiday Market.

Lastly, in Edgehill from noon until 6 p.m. at the Scarritt Bennett Center is the Shop Black Fest where you can not only shop, but also enjoy food trucks, live music, win prizes, and more.

So, there are plenty of big events to stop by to shop small all day long and find a range of unique items to put under the tree!

