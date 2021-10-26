Here's what bills are presented for the special session this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From making school boards partisan to eliminating proof of vaccination at a private business, lawmakers have started filing their bills ahead of the third special session this year.

The eight bills filed come from three lawmakers: Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Maury County, Bud Husley, R-Kingsport, and Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville.

Both the House and Senate will meet for an additional special session on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. to discuss legislation related to vaccines, masks and other COVID-19-related restrictions.

Special sessions cost taxpayers $30,750 each day. Each round trip for all lawmakers costs $15,474 in mileage. There is no mandated days for how long a special session must last, according to Connie Ridley, director of the Office of Legislative Administration.

Here's what they entail.

Schools

Zachary's piece of legislation would take aim at school masking mandates, which Gov. Bill Lee's opt-out measure has failed in federal court. That has allowed masking mandates for Williamson County and the Franklin Special School District to implement the mandate. Zachary would like to eliminate masking in schools, with his bill becoming effective immediately if passed.

Cepicky also filed a bill that would make school board race partisan and require candidates to affiliate with a political party starting with races starting July 2022. As of now, school board races are nonpartisan. He would also like to eliminate contract tracing for COVID-19 within schools.

Business

Coepicky's bills would allow employees to file workers compensation and prohibit discrimination on vaccine status. That workers compensation bill would go into effect July 2022, while the discrimination legislation would into effect at the beginning of the year, if passed.

Zachary's bill would eliminate the ability of businesses to provide proof of vaccination. It also wouldn't allow for the state or local government to require businesses to ask for vaccine statuses of its patrons.

Husley would like to prohibit public employers to require the vaccine as a condition of employment, while private employers would have to document information regarding the vaccine mandate and incur strict liability for those who have a severe adverse reaction to the vaccine, according to his bill filing. If it became law, it would go into effect immediately.

Health

A bill filed by Zachary would also require county mayor's to now appoint the head of the county health department.

That individual must a graduate doctor of medicine or osteopathy, schooled and experienced in public health work and licensed to practice in this state.

If passed, the bill would take effect in July 2022.

This is a developing story. News Channel 5 will update this story throughout the day.