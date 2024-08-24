Here's what's happening in Middle Tennessee this Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Labor Day is just around the corner and whether you're planning on heading out on the town or you just want to explore something new, we've got you covered!

You can celebrate the holiday weekend all weekend long at Harriet's rooftop! There will be live DJ sets and cocktail specials for all to enjoy! They will be running from open to close each day!

Who doesn't love a Saturday in the park? On August 31, celebrate the long weekend with baseball as the Home Run Derby makes it's debut in Nashville at First Horizon Park!

HomeRun Derby X is a 3-on-2 co-ed competition with teams from the MLB and softball world, including Manny Ramirez and Jocelyn Alo! Tickets are still available and are as low as $10 to get in.

Baseball's not your thing? No worries! The Nashville Zoo is hosting Fall Zzzoofari Slumber for families with kids from age 4 to 12! This fun slumber party features plenty of activities for the little ones and breakfast the next morning!

Looking for fireworks? You can catch the bright lights at Nashville Shores on September 1. Attendees can enjoy beautiful colors in the sky reflecting on the lake below!

Fireworks begin at around 8:45 p.m.

When it comes to Labor Day, day of, head on over to Arrington Vineyards! There's plenty to enjoy, including live jazz and delicious food truck options!

Want to grab something to eat? All weekend long, STK Nashville is offering a 50% discount for all veterans, teachers, and first responders.

On Sunday, you're invited to the 3rd annual Octobearfest at Jackalope! From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can enjoy live music and delicious food!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.