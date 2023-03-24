Here's where to let your opinions be heard about a smaller Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Planning Department released two new possible redistricting maps Friday, after the state legislature passed a law slashing Metro Council from 40 members down to 20.

The two maps differ in how many at-large (or city-wide) council seats there are: one option has three at-large seats, the other has five.

Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield says while Metro Planning is doing the absolute best job it can given the circumstances, one of her big concerns is how little time the state law has given Metro to officially redraw the lines, something that usually takes five months or more.

Porterfield says she fears that the new state law may turn some majority Black districts in Nashville into larger, majority-white districts, translating into less diversity among elected leaders.

"It hurts people because council members, when they show up every day, they bring their lived experiences, and we're bringing the experiences of people in our community," Porterfield said.

You can take a closer look at the two possible redistricting maps here, as well as submit comments under each plan to the Metro Planning Department.

You can also attend any of five meetings at these locations across Nashville next week to give your comments:



Monday, March 27: Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28 th Ave. N.; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ave. N.; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Metro Campus, Sonny West Conference Center, 700 2 nd Ave. S.; 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ave. S.; 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Metro Campus, Planning Department, 800 2 nd Ave. S.; 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ave. S.; 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29: Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy.; 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30: Madison Library, 610 Gallatin Pike S.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can also attend the Metro Council public hearing set for April 4 to give comments directly to council members before they vote on a final redistricting plan.

Metro is currently suing the state over the council reduction law. It says if a judge orders an injunction, it will stop its redistricting work immediately.