Here’s where you can get your COVID test over the NYE weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most Middle Tennessee counties will close their COVID testing sites for the New Year’s Eve break, but some locations are still open if you need to get tested.

Hannah Bleam — the external affairs officer for the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency — recommends checking with each location before you make the trip.

“If you don’t know, maybe call the health department ahead of time. That way you’re not arriving at a clinic and then maybe given a self-test kit when you thought you’d be getting a PCR test. So just some things to consider as the health departments work with the community on making sure people can get tested when they want to,” Bleam said.

Williamson County testing will resume Tuesday at the Franklin Clinic on 1324 W. Main St. Hours for testing are between 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and only by appointment. If you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can call the health department at 615-465-5318.

EverlyWell PCR self-test kits can be picked up and taken home anytime during normal clinic hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These kits include mailing supplies and instructions and are for those 16 years and older.

“It’s just as important that people stay informed, whether that’s looking on your health department website or calling the health department. Make sure that you have the information that you need before arriving on site. So that you’re not turned away or you’re getting the test that you’re wanting,” Bleam said.

Sumner County Health Department will be closed for testing Friday and Monday at their Gallatin Clinic location on 1005 Union School Rd. Testing will resume on Tuesday and will run until 4:30 p.m.

You can of course find commercial testing centers open throughout the weekend as well, but Bleam says they most likely will also require you to make an appointment.

TESTING SITES

Thursday, December 30th:

-Metro Public Health will offer PCR testing inside Plaza Mariachi between 3-6 p.m.

3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN (no appointment necessary)

Friday, December 31st:

-Mero Public Health will offer PCR testing at Lentz Public Health Center between 9 a.m.-noon.

2500 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN (no appointment necessary)

-Vanderbilt One Hundred Oaks will have PCR testing between 8 a.m.-noon.

719 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN (no appointment necessary)

-La Vergne Multi-purpose building parking lot will have testing available between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN (no appointment necessary)

Saturday, January 1st:

-Vanderbilt One Hundred Oaks will have PCR testing between 8 a.m.-noon.

719 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN (no appointment necessary)

-La Vergne Multi-purpose building parking lot will have testing available between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN (no appointment necessary)

Sunday, January 2nd:

-Vanderbilt One Hundred Oaks will have PCR testing between 8 a.m.-noon.

719 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN (no appointment necessary)

-La Vergne Multi-purpose building parking lot will have testing available between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN (no appointment necessary)

Monday, January 3rd:

-Neighborhood Health will offer rapid COVID testing until 3:30 p.m.

2711 Foster Avenue, Nashville, TN (you can call 615-227-3000 to schedule an appointment)

Click on this link for details on the closet site near you.